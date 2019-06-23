Aston Villa chief executive responds to financial complaints following comments made by Middlesbrough chairman
Aston Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow is confident the club will avoid sanctions next season - despite accusations they breached EFL financial rules.
Villa were promoted to the Premier League last season following their victory over Derby County in the Championship play-off final.
It came after Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson wrote to the EFL asking them to scrutinise Derby, Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, who he believed weren’t complying with the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.
The rules state that clubs can’t exceed losses of £39million, or £13million a season, over a three-year period otherwise they will face penalties.
That is why Birmingham received a nine-point deduction last season, with the EFL claiming they recorded losses of nearly £48.8million between 2015 and 2018.
It had been reported that Villa could face a similar penalty, though clubs are worried the Premier League wouldn’t enforce similar sanctions.
But despite the claims, Purslow, who spoke to Villa’s supporters trust and disabled supporters association earlier this week, insists the club have done nothing wrong.
The minutes of the meeting said: “Mr Purslow informed the meeting the EFL Finance Department has confirmed that, subject to the final audit of our accounts, Aston Villa’s 2018-19 accounts are compliant with the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Regulations.”
Gibson was asked about the EFL’s financial rules earlier this month, to which he replied: “It's there, it's a rule, it's an important rule, it needs to be followed and if it's not followed sanctions must be taken against those clubs that cheat.”