And Warnock has made four changes to the side who lost at Luton Town in mid-week amid reports today which have speculated that a defeat for Boro could spell the end of Warnock’s time at the Riverside as they struggle with inconsistency this season.

Boro arrive this afternoon 14th in the Championship table and have welcomed back defender Grant Hall from injury with Lee Peltier also being restored to the line-up.

Teenager Josh Coburn keeps his place up front with on-loan Andraz Sporar dropping to the bench as Duncan Watmore and Martin Payero return for Warnock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andraz Sporar starts on the bench for Middlesbrough (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And here is how Boro fans have reacted to the team news from the Hawthorns.

@XNathan24: Sporar surely dropped because he’s played a lot of minutes and not because of his performances?

@ewanh9: Could argue it’s a sackable offence just off this team selection

@KJA_mfc: What is this team

@CaineUTB: Should be sacked for not playing our best Striker

@sam_loughran: Sporar benched baffling doesn’t cover it.

@borojoe123: I Honeslty think warnock wants to get sacked

@ThomasPeacock_: Have we dropped our most clinical player in a game where we’ll be lucky to get more than a couple quality chances ??????

@wallsendredicko: Still won’t start Siliki despite keep going on about him needing games. He’s dropped Sporar and brings back Hall from the wilderness. It’s not going to work is it……time to go.

@Matt_Rowney: Surprised by Sporar being dropped. Good to see we've got some defenders back, Hall is quality on his day. Also, Martin the Goat Payero is back. Would be just like Boro to win today, here's hoping! #Boro #UTB

@sophieclose20: Just not good enough

@Steptoesyard: Think sporar underwhelming v brum and Luton, I'd probably still pick him but not a total shock. Need Mcnair in midfield, better on ball than anything we have in there, wasted at back.

@4TheLoveOfBoro: What happened to Dijksteel? Good that Payero is back. Hope it’s good that Hall is back. Can never tell.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.