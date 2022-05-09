Here are all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough endured a disappointing end to their Championship campaign as they narrowly missed out on a play-off spot.

Chris Wilder’s side were relying on Luton Town and Sheffield United dropping points as well as a win for themselves - and nothing went in their favour at all.

With their rivals both claiming wins, Boro were also beaten 4-1 by Preston North End, with Paddy McNair also picking up a red card.

Defeat meant that they finished the season in seventh place - five points below the play-offs.

Middlesbrough will now prepare for their sixth successive campaign in the second tier.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Sunderland plotting ambitious Birmingham swoop Sunderland are reportedly hoping to use sporting director Kristjaan Speakman's close relationship with Jobe Bellingham's family to lure the teenager to Wearside. The 16-year-old has previously been linked with a reunion with his brother, Jude, at Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail)

2. Championship club to interview Nottingham Forest flop Blackburn Rovers are set to interview Chris Hughton for the vacant managerial job. The 63-year-old has been out of coaching since his failed stint at Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

3. Posh-linked striker seeks move Cole Stockton has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Morecambe this summer. The 23-goal striker has attracted interest from Wycombe, Rotherham, Portsmouth, Preston and Peterborough United.(The 72)

4. Lilywhites eye ex-Luton striker Preston North End are reportedly lining up a swoop for free agent Andre Gray this summer. The QPR loanee is set to become a free agent once his Watford contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)