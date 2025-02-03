The latest Middlesbrough transfer news ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Young Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Alex Gilbert has joined League One Charlton Athletic on loan.

The deal for the 23-year-old is until the end of the season, with the transfer window closing for Premier League and EFL clubs tonight at 11pm. Gilbert, capped by the Republic of Ireland at youth level, is comfortable across the frontline.

Reacting to the news, Charlton manager Nathan Jones said: “I'm delighted to have him. We’ve been looking to add more quality in the final third and Alex provides that. He comes with decent pedigree having played in a very good Championship side this season, who trust us to further his development.

"We don’t really like taking players on loan, but when an opportunity comes up to add real quality, like this, we have to take it."

Gilbert, meanwhile, added: "I'm massively looking forward to Saturday. Charlton's obviously a big club and from what I've heard the stadium's really nice, so I'm looking forward to playing in front of all the fans."

Charlton’s technical director Andy Scott added: "Our focus in this window has been on streamlining the squad to ensure Nathan has players that are going to contribute to the run-in and adding real quality to our team that improves us.

"We’ve been chasing Alex for a while now and we’re really pleased he’s joined us. We believe he has the ability to positively impact the team as he has done a number of times for Middlesbrough in the Championship. He has great quality in the final third, gives us something different in those forward positions and we’re looking forward to watching him in action for Charlton."

Gilbert has made five starts for Boro and featured a further 20 times from the substitutes bench since joining from Brentford in 2023. A Boro statement read: “He’s netted two goals for the club, the second of which was a memorable last-gasp winner at Hull City on New Year’s Day. Everyone at MFC wishes Alex all the best for the remainder of the season.”