Chris Wilder’s side have been strongly linked with a move for the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international and that move could now become a reality after the defender announced his intentions to leave the club having turned down the option of a new long-term contract at Ewood Park.

Lenihan made made 43 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side last season, captaining Rovers to eighth in the Championship table and narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

Lenihan has spent his career with Blackburn and has said he will be forever grateful to the club for giving him the opportunity of fulfilling his dream.

Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan confirms he will leave Ewood Park this summer amid Middlesbrough link. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“After 11 years and 252 games for Blackburn Rovers Football Club my time at this club has come to an end,” the Irishman wrote on social media.

“I will be forever grateful to this club for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my dream to become a professional footballer.

"I arrived to this club at 17-years-old from Ireland and if it wasn’t for the help of its staff, management and fans I wouldn’t be here today.

"This club will always be special to me, it’s the club that gave me my first start, it gave me friends that I now consider family, where I got married and had my children and above all gave me the great honour of captaining this incredible team.

"A special mention to the fans, you took me in like one of your own. I will never forget the support you’ve shown me at my time at the club and for that I want to say a huge thank you.

"I wish this club every success in the future.”

Rovers’ director of football Gregg Broughton had earlier hinted Lenihan would exit the club after reports elsewhere had suggested the defender had made his intentions clear.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to Darragh myself, but the information I got when I came was very clear that he’d already made that decision and communicated that with the club,” Broughton told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“Darragh has been a great servant, he’d come through the academy, been here many, many years, and sometimes a player says that’s his time to go and have a look elsewhere, and sometimes in life you have to experience something different.

“We wish Darragh the very best, and if he’s still playing in the Championship next year, I’m sure the fans will give him a warm welcome.”

A deal for Lenihan to head to the Riverside is now believed to be imminent after reports earlier this month suggested Wilder had struck a deal with the Irishman to join on a free transfer.

Lenihan is likely to become Boro’s first signing of the summer should the deal be completed while the Teessiders continue to wait on developments over Djed Spence’s future.

Spence finished his season with England U21’s this week and has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.