Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough picked up another hugely important win over the weekend as they beat Peterborough United.

Chris Wilder’s side had no problems against the Posh as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Folarin Balogun, Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore gifted them the three points.

The victory sends them back into a play-off position in fifth place - however they remain only three points above nineth.

They are now set for one of the toughest fixtures of the season as they host Fulham tomorrow evening.

The Cottagers currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Championship and are unbeaten against Boro in their previous six meetings.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blackburn miss out on striker target Wigan Athletic have agreed a three-year deal with Guiseley striker Josh Stones, with Blackburn Rovers and a number of other EFL clubs missing out. The 18-year-old went on trial with the Latics last season. (The 72)

2. Man City target Rams teen Man City and Tottenham are both said to be keen on signing Derby County goalkeeper Jack Thompson. Premier League clubs are looking to take advantage of the Rams' financial situation in snapping up the 15-year-old. (The Sun)

3. Blues refuse to rule out striker reunion Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was questioned about whether he would re-sign Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor and refused to rule it out, stating 'we will have to see what happens'. (Football League World)

4. Boro ace expected to join Tottenham or Arsenal Djed Spence is reportedly now likely to sign for one of the two North London clubs this summer. The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich had also shown interest. (Sunday Mirror)