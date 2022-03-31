Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough FC have confirmed that nine youth players will depart after not being offered new deals.

Connor Malley and Rumarn Burrell are the only youngsters with senior experience that will leave the club.

Harry Green and Malik Dijksteel will also depart the U23 squad, while Josh Marshal, Lucas Howe, Alex Hutchinson and Jacob Bulmer are set to leave the U18s.

“It’s never a nice thing having to let young players go, but we know and the lads know that it comes with the job,” Academy manager, Craig Liddle, said.

“As part of what we do and the new programme, we will work closely with them to identify any potential opportunities and provide them with all the support they need going forward.”

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. 'Several clubs' targeting Blades loanee A number of clubs are thought to be monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White during his loane spell at Bramall Lane. The midfielder has nine goals and seven assists in the Championship for Sheffield United this season. (Pete O'Rourke) Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth battle Premier League clubs for youngster Bournemouth are in the race to sign Charlton Athletic defender Lucas Ness. Norwich and Burnley are also keen on the 22-year-old. (Football League World) Photo Sales

3. QPR keeping tabs on Imps keeper QPR are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright. The 23-year-old has impressed in only six appearances for the League One club this season. (Football League World) Photo Sales

4. Ryan Lowe makes Plymouth transfer admission Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has ruled out a raid on former side Plymouth Argyle this summer. Lowe led the Pilgrims from League Two to fourth in League One prior to his departure. (Lancs Live) Photo Sales