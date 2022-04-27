Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough’s chances of clinching a play-off spot seem to be decreasing after their 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the weekend, leaving them without a win in their last five matches.

However, Chris Wilder’s side host Cardiff City this evening and will be confident of returning to winning ways, with the Welsh side sat in 19th place.

If they are able to claim all three points in today’s game in hand then that would leave them two points off sixth, with Stoke City and Preston North End left to play.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. West Ham scouting Millwall attacker West Ham boss David Moyes was reportedly spotted at The Den a couple of weeks ago, taking a look at Millwall's Tyler Burey. The 21-year-old has scored twice in the Championship this season. (Hull Live)

2. Norwich join race for Robins youngster Norwich City are the latest club to join the race for Bristol City's Alex Scott, with Tottenham and Leeds United also keen. The 18-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2025 (Bristol Live)

3. Fulham to rival PSG in midfielder race Fulham are preparing to battle PSG for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. The 27-year-old has previously been linked with Manchester United. (The 72)

4. Swans consider move for Fulham academy product Swansea City are reportedly targeting Royal Union Saint-Gilloise defender Matthew Sorinola this summer. The Lambeth-born footballer moved to Belgium last summer. (Football League World)