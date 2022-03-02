Middlesbrough players and fans will be waking up this morning wondering if last night really happened.

After causing a huge upset at Old Trafford to beat Manchester United on penalties in the previous round, Middlesbrough have now knocked out Tottenham Hotspur too.

Chris Wilder’s men put on a fantastic display and looked like they could claim the win inside 90 minutes on a number of occasions.

However, Spurs were forced into extra-time and were unable to prevent Boro from breaking them down with a well-worked Josh Coburn goal.

The 19-year-old was ecstatic as he claimed a well earned victory for Boro - his fourth goal of the season.

The Championship club will now go into the quarter-final draw which will take place tomorrow night before Everton’s tie with Boreham Wood.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tykes rejected £1.5m bid for midfielder Barnsley were reporedly offered bids of around £1.5 million for midfielder Callum Styles in January but turned them down. Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and New York Red Bulls were all interested. (The Sun)

2. Cardiff boss signs new deal Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has signed a contract extension until summer 2023. The former Wales international was appointed first team manager until the end of the season in November. (Cardiff City FC)

3. Second loan deal for Preston star possible Aston Villa intend on keeping Cameron Archer for pre-season in the summer and won't be selling the striker, however they may reportedly be open to sending him back out on loan late in the summer window depending on their attacking options. (Birmingham Mail)

4. Notts Forest suffer blow to keep winger Brennan Johnson is reportedly in no rush to sign a new deal with Nottingham Forest amid Premier League interest. Leeds United, West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested, while Brentford saw a £18 million bid rejected in January. (Football Insider)