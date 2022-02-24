Middlesbrough duo attracting Premier League and European attention with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham all credited with interest

Middlesbrough may have to fend off Premier League and interest from Europe if they want to keep hold of two of their top prospects.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:45 pm
Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones is attracting attention from the Premier League and from clubs in Europe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chris Wilder’s appointment at the Riverside ushered in huge improvements in results with Boro currently sitting in seventh place following their 2-1 midweek victory over West Brom.

Unsurprisingly, this resurgence in results means that some Premier League sides are starting to sniff around their key players and the Northern Echo report that both Isaiah Jones and Djed Spence could be on the move this summer.Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Spence with Boro reportedly commanding a fee of £15million for the defender.

Jones, on the other hand, is reportedly being eyed by West Ham with RB Leipzig, Lyon and Ajax having also shown interest in the 22-year-old who grabbed a vital assist in Wednesday’s win over the Baggies.

Wilder’s side will be aiming for back-to-back victories when they travel to Barnsley on Saturday.

