Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones is attracting attention from the Premier League and from clubs in Europe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chris Wilder’s appointment at the Riverside ushered in huge improvements in results with Boro currently sitting in seventh place following their 2-1 midweek victory over West Brom.

Unsurprisingly, this resurgence in results means that some Premier League sides are starting to sniff around their key players and the Northern Echo report that both Isaiah Jones and Djed Spence could be on the move this summer.Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have all been linked with a move for Spence with Boro reportedly commanding a fee of £15million for the defender.

Jones, on the other hand, is reportedly being eyed by West Ham with RB Leipzig, Lyon and Ajax having also shown interest in the 22-year-old who grabbed a vital assist in Wednesday’s win over the Baggies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilder’s side will be aiming for back-to-back victories when they travel to Barnsley on Saturday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.