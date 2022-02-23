Middlesbrough action given new home with ITV to broadcast EFL highlights from 2022/23 season

Championship highlights will move to ITV from the beginning of the 2022/23 season (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

ITV have announced that they have entered into a two-year partnership, starting next season, to broadcast highlights from across the EFL.

This includes highlights from the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as action from the Papa John’s Trophy and Carabao Cup.

The regular Saturday night highlights programme will be screened on ITV4 at 9pm with a repeat shown on ITV later on in the evening. All highlights will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub.

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: “With 1891 matches played across the season, it’s crucial for the EFL that the very best of our match action is widely accessible and we are delighted that ITV will show highlights of our games for the next two years.

“As an experienced major broadcaster with a comprehensive sports portfolio, ITV’s commitment to high quality coverage will showcase the breadth and depth of our competitions to football supporters all over the country.”

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: "This deal brings viewers free to air coverage of one of the most unpredictable divisions we have in the Sky Bet Championship, the best of the action from Sky Bet League One and League Two alongside the exciting midweek competitions in the Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy.

“By offering highlights across our platforms, via our channels and on demand on ITV Hub, we hope football fans will enjoy our EFL shows from next season."

