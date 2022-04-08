Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Middlesbrough return to action tomorrow afternoon as they host Hull City in the Championship.
Chris Wilder’s side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to league leaders Fulham midweek, leaving them outside of the top six.
A win over the Tigers can potentially push them up to fourth in the table, while their opponents have only one won of their last five matches.
However, Boro were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture and haven’t beaten Hull since a 1-0 victory in April 2019.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Fulham bid £5.8m for Brazilian star
Fulham have tabled a £5.8m bid for Internacional winger Caio Vidal. The 21-year-old's form has attracted interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Getafe. (Samuel Batista)
2. Baggies man eager to extend his stay
Andy Carroll is keen to sign a new deal with West Brom in the summer. The 32-year-old signed a short-term contract with the Baggies in January and has scored twice in their last four matches. (Express and Star)
3. Tottenham confident of deal for Championship ace
Tottenham Hotspur are apparently confident that West Brom's Sam Johnstone will join them in the summer. The goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)
4. Millwall man set to become free agent
Millwall winger Connor Mahoney is set to be released after three years with the club. The 25-year-old has only made eight appearances in teh Championship this season. (Football League World)