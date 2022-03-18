Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours.
Middlesbrough are set to host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals tomorrow evening.
The tie comes after Chris Wilder’s men knocked out both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in previous rounds.
Boro have no fresh concerns ahead of tomorrow’s clash, while Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen looks set to miss out after being withdrawn in the Blues’ Champions League tie with Lille.
Thomas Tuchel will also make late calls on Reece James and Callum hudson-Odoi.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Olympiakos lining up move for Blades defender
Greek champions Olympiakos are considering a summer move for Sheffield United's George Baldock after showing interest in the 29-year-old last year. Baldock is eligible to play for Greece at international level and is trying to get Greek citizenship so he can be called up. (Football League World)
2. Ex-Luton Town ace tipped for future England call-up
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has tipped midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to break into the England squad after impressing for the Foxes this season. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Luton Town.(Daily Mail)
3. Nottingham Forest ace saw move abroad collapse
Nottingham Forest's Harry Arter has said a move abroad fell through for him during the January window. The 32-year-old has now joined Notts County in a surprise loan deal until the end of the season. (The 72)
4. QPR to sign keeper ahead of Posh clash
QPR look set to complete the signing of free agent Kieran Westwood before they take on Peterborough United at the weekend. Mark Warburton's side are currently without their two first choice goalkeepers. (Football League World)