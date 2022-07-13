Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
Middlesbrough have confirmed the new kick-off time for their rearranged home game against Sheffield United next month.
The Championship clash was moved by the EFL in order to acommodate the Commonwelath Games in the UK, with the Riverside Stadium fixture now due to kick off at 2pm on Sunday 14th August.
Boro kick off their campaign in less than three weeks, hosting West Brom in their opener on July 30 before travelling south to face QPR for their first away trip.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Hatters receive boost in pursuit of Premier League youngster
Luton Town have received a boost in their bid to sign Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson, with the 19-year-old admitting he would like to go out on loan again if he isn't included in Edide Howe's first-team plans. West Brom and Stoke are also keen on Anderson. (NUFC)
2. Nottingham Forest launch eight-figure bid for Terriers duo
Nottingham Forest have made a bid of around £10m to £12m for Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo. However, it is believed that the Terriers value O'Brien at £12m alone. (The Athletic)
3. Reading closing in on Republic of Ireland international
Reading are close to re-signing former Southampton striker Shane Long after he was released at the end of last season. The 35-year-old scored over 50 goals for the Royals during his six-year stint with the club, however he has only managed two goals since February 2021. (Football League World)
4. Blackpool & Norwich chase League One starlet
Blackpool and Norwich City are in competition to sign Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Seasiders have reportedly already made a bid for the 21-year-old. (Lancashire Live)