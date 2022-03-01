The match went to extra-time as Boro more than held their own against the Premier League side.

Teenager Josh Coburn then came off the bench to score the winning goal in front of a sell-out crowd.

It means Boro have now beaten Manchester United and Spurs to reach the last eight of the competition.

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside Stadium:

1. Joe Lumley - 8 Had a few nervy moments when he came off his line but made some crucial saves, not least an alert stop to keep out a Tottenham corner in extra-time. 8 Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 8 Did an excellent job marking Son Heung-Min. Managed to provide support when Boro were on the attack from the right of a back three. 8 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Dael Fry - 8 Marshalled Harry Kane throughout and was dominant in the air. Another fine showing against a world-class striker. 8 Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales

4. Paddy McNair - 8 Comfortable stepping out with the ball and made some vital interceptions on the occasions Boro’s backline was stretched. 8 Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA Photo Sales