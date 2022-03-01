The match went to extra-time as Boro more than held their own against the Premier League side.
Teenager Josh Coburn then came off the bench to score the winning goal in front of a sell-out crowd.
It means Boro have now beaten Manchester United and Spurs to reach the last eight of the competition.
Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside Stadium:
