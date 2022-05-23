Here are the best from today’s Championship rumours.

Middlesbrough’s new opponents ahead of next season were confirmed over the weekend as the Premier League and League One’s campaigns finally concluded.

Sunderland fi as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in Saturday’s play-off final, before Burnley’s return to the Championship was confirmed with a defeat to Newcastle United on the final day.

The Black Cats join Rotherham and Wigan Athletic in winning promotion, while the Clarets follow Norwich and Watford in their relegation heartbreak.

Boro have an impressive record against Sunderland as of late and have won five of their last six meetings (D1), while they are without a win against Burnley since December 2015.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Blades prepare offer for outgoing Blackburn star Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest are expected to make offers for Blackburn Rovers' Joe Rothwell, with the midfielder's contract expiring next month. (Lancashire Telegraph)

2. Tigers keen on Gillingham ace Hull City are targeting a move for Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. The Tigers reportedly had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old in January. (The 72)

3. Ex-QPR veteran closing in on Scotland switch Hibernian are reportedly close to signing goalkeeper David Marshall, who has been released by QPR. The 37-year-old is set for a medical in Edinburgh today. (BBC Sport)

4. Hatters face competition in goalkeeper pursuit Blackpool have reportedly joined Luton Town in their pursuit of Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram. The Tigers have triggered a 12-month extension in his contract this summer. (Football Insider)