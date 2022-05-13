Here are the best from all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Folarin Balogun has given his verdict on his time in Middlesbrough after his loan spell came to an end last weekend.

The Arsenal striker managed three goals and three assists in 21 appearances for the Championship club, however failed to help the side reach the play-offs in a disappointing end to the campaign.

While Balogun’s loan didn’t go quite as planned, the England youth star was quick to thank the team and the supporters.

On his social media accounts, Balogun wrote: “Unfortunately we missed out on our goals, however Middlesbrough is a great club that will get where they belong. Thank you to my team-mates and fans who always welcomed me. Lots of love, Balo.”

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Chelsea target Stoke City starlet Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik. The England youth player has made 19 appearances in the Championship this season. (talkSPORT)

2. Morecambe provide update on Posh target Morecambe are hoping to tie down Cole Stockton to an extended contract and make him the club's top earner in order to ward off interest from the likes of Preston, Peterborough, Rotherham and Wycombe. The striker scored 26 times in all competitions this season. (Manchester Evening News)

3. West Brom flooded with loan offers for youngster West Brom have reportedly received a large number of loan offers for Caleb Taylor ahead of next season. The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Baggies last year. (Shropshire Star)

4. Cardiff keeping tabs on Brighton striker Cardiff City are reportedly eyeing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Andi Zeqiri, who is currently on loan with FC Augsburg. The Swiss international has only scored two goals in the Bundesliga this season. (The 72)