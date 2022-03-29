Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough will be looking to regain a play-off spot as they return to league action this weekend.

Chris Wilder’s side will travel to Peterborough on Saturday afternoon and will be confident of a win, with Posh’s last outing against QPR returning their only league victory in 2022.

Boro have been in and out of the top six since Wilder’s arrival, but are currently only two points behind Blackburn Rovers, with two matches in hand.

However, they face tough tests in the final run-in, with the likes of Bournemouth and Huddersfield still to come.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest consider second bid for Hammers ace Nottingham Forest are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign West Ham defender Emmanuel Longelo, after they saw a bid rejected in January. Joe Worrall has been heavily linked with a move in the opposite direction. (Claret and Hugh)

2. Liverpool agree personal terms for Fulham youngster Liverpool are said to have reached an agreement with Fulham's Fabio Carvalho ahead of a summer move. The Reds failed to secure a deal for the 19-year-old in January before the deadline passed. (Football Insider)

3. Valerien Ismael wants second reunion with ex-Tykes striker Former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael wants to bring Daryl Dike to Besiktas with him, after signing him for both the Tykes and West Brom over the last year. (Haber365)

4. Posh chairman urges Newcastle to sign former striker Peterborough United chairman Daragh McAnthony, has urged Newcastle United to re-sign Ivan Toney this summer. The Brentford forward previously had a disappointing spell with the Magpies before joining Posh in 2018. (Chronicle Live)