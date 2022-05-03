Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough fans will have been over the moon last night as Fulham thrashed Luton Town 7-0.

Defeat for the Hatters hands them a blow in the play-off hopes as they dropped down to sixth, only two points above Boro.

With Sheffield United on the same points as Luton, it is going right down to the wire for the trio, as well as Millwall, who sit a point behind Chris Wilder’s side.

The final day of the season is set to be an intense one, with Luton and Boro handed arguably the ‘best’ tie on paper.

Millwall face a tough trip to Bournemouth, with the Cherries potentially in need of a win to secure automatic promotion, while the Blades will host Fulham.

Luton are set to face Reading, who have avoided relegation, while Middlesbrough will travel to Preston.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

Lilywhites are ‘admirers’ of Ipswich Town star Preston North End and Portsmouth have both reportedly shown interest in Ipswich Town striker James Norwood in recent times. The 31-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. (East Anglian Daily Times) Photo Sales

Bournemouth could sell Newcastle target Bournemouth will reportedly have to consider selling Lloyd Kelly if they fail to win promotion this season. Newcastle United have expressed interest in the defender. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

Fulham approach Coventry striker Fulham have made an approach to sign Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. The 23-year-old has scored 17 goals this season. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

Brighton set sights on Championship ace Brighton & Hove Albion are eyeing a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer. The 24-year-old signed a new contract until 2024 only two months ago. (Football Insider) Photo Sales