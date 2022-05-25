Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
The Championship Play-off Final is set to get underway in four days as Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest face off.
The Terriers will be looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2019, while a win for Forest would see them feature in the top flight for the first time in over 20 years.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are set for their sixth consecutive season in the Championship after narrowly missing out on the play-offs.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Fulham linked with €15m midfielder
Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Braga midfielder Almoatasembellah Al Musrati to the Premier League. The Portuguese club will reportedly demand around €15 million for his services. (Sport Witness)
2. West Brom closing in on free agent coup
West Brom are hopeful of sealing a deal to sign Jed Wallace this summer after his contract with Millwall expired. The winger is considered one of the best players in the Championship and has attracted a lot of interest. (Football League World)
3. Lilywhites target Derby County defender
Preston North End are thought to be eyeing a move for Derby County's Nathan Byrne once his contract expires this summer. Millwall and Stoke City are reported to be interested too. (Football Insider)
4. Blades loan star to be offered new deal
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly set to offer Morgan Gibbs-White a new contract this summer following a brilliant loan spell with Sheffield United. Ruben Neves' potential departure could pave the way for more regular game time for Gibbs-White. (The Sun)