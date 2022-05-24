Here the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough’s rivalry with Sunderland will resume next season following the Black Cats’ promotion to the Championship.

A comfortable victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the Play-off Final will see Alex Neil’s side return to the second tier after a four year absence, setting up a first competitive meeting with Boro since February 2018.

The two sides’ last meeting ended with a dramatic 3-3 draw, with a brace from Patrick Bamford and a Grant Leadbitter penalty gifting the visitors the lead, before Sunderland claimed a point with a last minute goal from Callum McManaman.

Boro are unbeaten against their Wearside rivals since an FA Cup defeat in 2012 (W5 D1).

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Posh target Tigers veteran Peterborough United are interested in signing Hull City's Richard Smallwood, who rejected the Tigers' offer of a 12-month extension to his contract. However, it is thought the 31-year-old is eager to remain in the north. (Hull Live)

2. Seasiders reject 'low offer' bid Blackpool have reportedly rejected a bid from an unnamed Championship team for Daniel Grimshaw. The former Man City goalkeeper made 26 league appearances this season. (Football League World)

3. Rangers chase Millwall wonderkid Rangers are said to be eyeing a move for Millwall youngster Zak Lovelace, with the forward yet to sign professional terms with the Championship club. The 16-year-old has already made four senior appearances for the Lions. (Daily Record)

4. Everton keen on ex-Terriers loanee Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is reportedly keen on signing defender Levi Colwill, who enjoyed an impressive season on loan at Huddersfield Town from the Blues this season. (The Sun)