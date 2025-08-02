placeholder image
Middlesbrough player ratings photos after their 2-2 draw against Deportivo La Coruna in a pre-season friendly at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna at the Riverside Stadium in their final pre-season friendly of the season at the Riverside Stadium - but how did each player fare?

Boro took an early lead when Tommy Conway opened the scoring after just four minutes, before Yeremay Hernandez equalised for the visitors. Deportivo then went ahead when Lucas Noubi headed home a corner, yet Conway was on target again to draw Boro level.

Here’s how each player fared for Rob Edwards’ side:

Made a decent save to deny Luismi Cruz in the early stages after Boro had just taken the lead. Didn’t have much to do after that and could do little about Deportivo’s equaliser. Got a hand to the visitors second goal from a corner but couldn’t keep it out. 6

Slotted in well on the right side of Boro’s back three. Looked comfortable stepping out with the ball and made a few interceptions when the hosts looked to press high up the pitch. Boro’s new signing now looks set to start next week’s opener against Swansea. 7

Did well to keep Deportivo’s central striker under wraps and won the majority of his aerial duels in the middle of Boro’s back three. A commanding performance on the whole. 7

Gave away a few free-kicks by trying to win the ball back early but had the extra security playing on the left of a back three, which allowed him to defend aggressively. 6

