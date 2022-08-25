News you can trust since 1877
Brighton boss reveals reasons behind defender's move to Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion Matt Clarke on a permanent deal – with the defender keen to play football.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 1:18 pm
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

The 25-year-old joins Boro from Brighton on undisclosed terms after he spent two seasons on loan at Derby and last campaign with West Brom.

Clarke has almost 300 appearances to his name with more than 100 of those coming at Sky Bet Championship level.

Upon signing, Brighton boss Graham Potter could not guarantee Clarke first team football at The Amex Stadium.

Middlesbrough fans celebrate. PA.

Potter said: “Matt wants to play, and we can’t offer him that guarantee.

"The move to Middlesbrough gives him that opportunity.

“He’s been an excellent professional during his time with us, and a pleasure to work with. We wish him well for the future and season ahead.”

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is looking to do further business before the September 1 deadline for EFL clubs.

