Bristol City boss Lee Johnson singles out three Middlesbrough players after Ashton Gate draw
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson believes Middlesbrough are one of 10 to 12 teams who could challenge for promotion from the Championship this season.
The Robins rescued a late point against the Teessiders on Saturday afternoon following an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.
After falling behind to Kasey Palmer’s header on the stroke of half-time, Boro scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes courtesy of an own goal from Taylor Moore and neat Britt Assombalonga finish.
Tommy Rowe’s header nine minutes from time restored parity to the scoreline, yet Johnson thought his side should have been out of sight by half-time.
“First half the attacking play was fantastic, some great attacking play,” said the City boss after the game. “We should have come in 3-1 maybe 3-2 because they had a couple of chances.”
“I felt the game was there to win today. I think first half we should have come in a couple of goals to the good. I think second half they deserved to win the half, that’s how it feels to me.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
When asked if he sees Boro as promotion candidates or a team in transition, Johnson replied: "I see them as a team in transition but obviously they've got good players, there's no doubting that. I think they’re one of 10 or 12 teams that are pushing for that top six."
The City boss also singled out three Boro players, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Adam Clayton, who have impressed him so far this season.
"They've got quality like Britt Assombalonga and Fletcher seems to be at it now. Maybe he wasn't originally, which is good for them,” added Johnson.
"They've got experience, I’ve always liked Clayton, I think he's a really good player at this level. They've got a couple of young lads now, youth in those full-back areas.
"I think they're as good a side as any of those sort of 10 to 12 teams and if they get the right bit of luck and a few on form then they can go and have that run like all of us."