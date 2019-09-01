The Robins rescued a late point against the Teessiders on Saturday afternoon following an entertaining 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.

After falling behind to Kasey Palmer’s header on the stroke of half-time, Boro scored twice in the space of four second-half minutes courtesy of an own goal from Taylor Moore and neat Britt Assombalonga finish.

Tommy Rowe’s header nine minutes from time restored parity to the scoreline, yet Johnson thought his side should have been out of sight by half-time.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson thought his side should have scored more goals in the first half of their Championship game against Middlesbrough.

“First half the attacking play was fantastic, some great attacking play,” said the City boss after the game. “We should have come in 3-1 maybe 3-2 because they had a couple of chances.”

“I felt the game was there to win today. I think first half we should have come in a couple of goals to the good. I think second half they deserved to win the half, that’s how it feels to me.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if he sees Boro as promotion candidates or a team in transition, Johnson replied: "I see them as a team in transition but obviously they've got good players, there's no doubting that. I think they’re one of 10 or 12 teams that are pushing for that top six."

The City boss also singled out three Boro players, Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Adam Clayton, who have impressed him so far this season.

"They've got quality like Britt Assombalonga and Fletcher seems to be at it now. Maybe he wasn't originally, which is good for them,” added Johnson.

"They've got experience, I’ve always liked Clayton, I think he's a really good player at this level. They've got a couple of young lads now, youth in those full-back areas.