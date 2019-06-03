Burnley and Liverpool set to battle for Middlesbrough youngster

Burnley and Liverpool have both shown an interest in Middlesbrough youngster Dael Fry, according to reports.

The England youth international impressed for Boro last season and is thought to have a number of potential admirers this summer.

Liverpool are known to have shown an interest in Fry, with scouts having watched the defender on several occasions last season.

Whether Jurgen Klopp's side are set to make a move, however, remains to be seen.

But the Northern Echo report that Burnley have also shown an interest in Fry and could launch a bid this summer - having staged a similar swoop for Ben Gibson last summer.

And Fry isn't the only Middlesbrough player attracting some interest, with Marcus Tavernier also believed to be in demand this summer.

Manchester United have been tentatively linked with the forward, while a move to German giants Bayer Leverkusen has also been mentioned as a possibility.

However, fresh reports claim that Aston Villa are keeping a watchful eye on the Boro ace and could look to seal a deal this summer.