Wilder has been linked with the managerial vacancy at Turf Moor following the surprise dismissal of Sean Dyche last week after 10 years with the Lancashire club.

Boro boss Wilder remains the bookies’ favourite to take over the relegation threatened club having failed to shut down talk of a move when asked over the Easter weekend.

Wilder remains coy on the subject as Boro’s play-off push has taken a significant blow in recent days with Monday’s defeat to Huddersfield Town extending their winless run to four at such a critical point of the season.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is not the only member of staff being linked with a move to Burnley. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

But Wilder may not be the only one headed for the exit from the Riverside for Turf Moor with reports elsewhere now suggesting the Clarets are set to test the Championship club’s resolve over head of football Scott.

Scott arrived at the Riverside last summer after leaving his role as head of recruitment at Norwich City, where he helped to build two teams promoted to the Premier League.

Scott has history with Burnley having previously worked there as a scout and could be set to become a key figure as the club looks to reshape its backroom structure.