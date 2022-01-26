Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged today surrounding Middlesbrough FC:

Championship club contact Boro for Ikpeazu

Cardiff City have reportedly made contact with Middlesbrough over a potential loan deal for striker Uche Ikpeazu.

Cardiff had reportedly been interested in Ikpeazu before the striker joined Boro in the summer from Wycombe Wanderers and, according to Wales Online, remain interested in the 26-year-old.

Whilst Cardiff would prefer to sign Ikpeazu on a loan deal until the end of the season, it’s believed that Middlesbrough would prefer to see the striker leave on a permanent basis and would command a fee of around £750,000 for him - roughly the same amount they spent on him in the summer.

Bournemouth have also reportedly shown interest in the striker who has scored just two goals in 20 league appearances this season and has seen just 46 minutes of action since Chris Wilder took charge at the Riverside.

Boro confirm two loan departures

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu is reportedly a transfer target for Cardiff City (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough have confirmed the departure of winger Sam Folarin and youngster Isaac Fletcher to Queen of the South and Hartlepool United respectively.

Folarin has not featured for the first-team this season and will hope he can replicate the successful loan spells that Isaiah Jones and Sol Brynn enjoyed during their respective spells at Queen of the South.

Fletcher, on the other hand, has followed former Boro coach Graeme Lee to the Suit Direct Stadium and the Pools boss believes the midfielder can make a ‘big impact’:

"He is a real attacking threat and can play in several positions.

"He has showed over the last few weeks that he can create and score and I expect him to make a big impact on our side.”

Man City signing ‘explored’

The Irish Sun report that Chris Wilder may look to add Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to his squad before the end of the window.

Despite Bazunu currently being on loan at Portsmouth, Boro have reportedly enquired about his availability.

The report also suggests that Bazunu’s compatriot, Jeff Hendrick, may also be heading to Teesside this window.

