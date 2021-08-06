Cardiff City boss reveals why he rejected this Middlesbrough bid for defender

Ciaron Brown of Cardiff City battles for possession with Michael Smith of Rotherham United.

Boro have been very keen to sign a defender in this transfer window, however, they will have to up their offer if they are to prise Brown away from the Cardiff City Stadium.

McCarthy said, “I turned the offer down [from Middlesbrough]. The upshot of that is that Ciaron will stay here.

“I certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. I’ve offered him a deal, I’d like him to stay.

“Always, when someone else comes in [to sign them], it’s always quite exciting as a player, the chance of a move.

“But there has got to be a right value to it as well and it wasn’t,” he added.

Brown can play as a centre-back or as a left-back and has been a regular in the Cardiff first-team since joining from Livingston in January.

