Cardiff City defender attracting interest, Chuba Akpom reports plus praise for Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock
Middlesbrough are preparing for their final friendly match in the South West - with Neil Warnock’s side set to face League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.
The Teessiders are also looking to bring in more players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
Here are some of the latest Boro-related news stories from around the web.
Cardiff defender attracting interest
While strengthening his side’s attacking options is the priority, Warnock will also be looking to add some defensive cover in the coming weeks.
Boro have been credited with interest in Cardiff centre-back Ciaron Brown, who made 12 appearances for the Bluebirds in the second half of last season following a loan spell at Scottish side Livingston.
The 23-year-old has one year left on his contract in South Wales, yet it’s thought the Bluebirds have a one-year option to extend the deal.
According to TeamTalk, Cardiff have rejected an opening bid from Boro for Brown, while there is said to be interest from other Championship clubs.
Chuba Akpom reports
In terms of outgoings, Warnock has said he’s not in any rush to let players leave the Riverside.
The likes of Chuba Akpom, Lewis Wing and Hayden Coulson have all been linked with moves away in recent weeks, yet Warnock is well aware of how thin his squad is.
According to reports in Turkey, via Sporun Sozcusu, Super Lig side Besiktas have reached an agreement in principle to sign Akpom.
The report claims Akpom will be allowed to leave once Boro have found a replacement.
Boro have already brought in frontman Uche Ikpeazu this summer, yet Warnock said at the end of last season he wanted to sign three new forwards.
Plymouth boss on facing Boro
Back to the Plymouth game, and Argyle boss Ryan Lowe is looking forward to facing Boro and Warnock.
Lowe told the club’s website: “What a credit to football he is, I think he’s over 2000 games isn’t he?
“He’s a character, he does things differently. He’s been great for me over the years since I’ve been at Argyle.
“Last season we spoke regularly, mostly after some defeats where he’d say, ‘don’t worry son, keep your head up.’
“It’s nice to have the reassurance from someone who’s been there, seen it and done it.”