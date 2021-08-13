Here we examine the big transfer news from today.

Cardiff boss issues update on Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Ciaron Brown

Mick McCarthy has issued his response after Middlesbrough had a bid for Ciaron Brown rejected by Cardiff City.

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy gives update on Middlesbrough target Ciaron Brown (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Cardiff’s clash with Blackpool tomorrow, McCarthy outlined his club’s stance towards the potential deal between Brown and Boro and admits that Neil Warnock’s men will face competition for the full-back.

"If they offer the amount the club wants, then they might decide to sell him.

"If not then he will stay until next year and he will leave on a free transfer if he does not sign a new contract, which he has been offered.

"There has been one other club interested in him, to my knowledge, because I’ve spoken to that club.

"Whether he has got any interest in going there if they do come in with a bid I don’t know. But the bids are nowhere near.”

Former Juventus player on Middlesbrough’s radar

Middlesbrough’s search for another striker continues and they’ve been linked with yet another forward.

Reports from Italy suggest that Middlesbrough are one of two possible destinations for striker Alberto Cerri.

Cerri, who plays in Serie A for Cagliari, has also been linked with Como 1907 in Serie B but has struggled for goals recently, scoring just twice in all competitions last season.

In 2015, the striker caught the attention of Juventus who snapped him up from Parma and four years later, Cerri was the subject of an £8m transfer to Cagliari.

