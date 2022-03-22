Here are Tuesday’s Championship transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough were finally knocked out of the FA Cup at the weekend after a brilliant run.

Chris Wilder led his team to victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, but couldn’t make it three in a row as Chelsea beat them 2-0 at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro can now turn their attentions back to the Championship and focus on claiming a top six spot as the race for promotion heats up.

They travel south to take on Peterborough United this weekend, with Posh chasing survival after picking up a huge win over QPR last time out.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tigers targeting Turkey talent Hull City are interested in signing Hatayspor midfielder Adama Traore when his contract expires in the summer. The Malian plays in the Turkish Super Lig and has previously enjoyed spells with Lille and AS Monaco. (The 72)

2. Bluebirds tracking Scottish striker Cardiff City are targeting Welsh Premier League striker, Declan McManus. The 27-year-old joined The New Saints for £60,000 in the summer and has scored 27 goals since. (Football League World)

3. Newcastle United 'likely' to sign Cherries defender Newcastle United are reportedly the 'most likely' to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this summer. The 23-year-old played under Eddie Howe during the 2019/20 season. (Sunderland Echo)

4. Swans would struggle to reject Leeds United interest Swansea City would find it 'extremely hard' to reject any interest in Leeds United target Flynn Downes. The Whites are reportedly eyeing the midfielder as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips. (Wales Online)