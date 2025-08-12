Middlesbrough were beaten 4-0 by Doncaster at the Riverside in the first round of the Carabao Cup - but how did each player fare?
Boro boss Rob Edwards made five changes to his side following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swansea, yet the hosts found themselves two goals down inside 23 minutes following deflected efforts from Ben Close and Damola Ajayi.
Edwards made changes in the second half, before late goals from Robbie Gotts and Tom Nixon sealed the win for Doncaster. Here’s how each Boro player fared:
1. Tom Glover - 4
Wasn’t commanding as he was beaten by two deflected efforts in the first half. Slow to get down for Doncaster’s third goal as Gotts’ effort made it three. 4 | Getty Images
2. Luke Ayling - 5
Part of a disjointed defence in the first half on the right of a back three. Lack of pace was exposed at times as Doncaster attacked down the flanks. Managed to get forward a bit more when hosts changed things after the break. Came off in the 77th minute. 5 | Getty Images
3. Alfie Jones - 5
Captained the side, starting in the middle of a back three, and was a victim of uncertainty around him. Hesitation led to Doncaster’s second goal as the ball deflected in off the Boro centre-back. Battled on with a bandage around his head after a collision in the second half. 5 | Getty Images
4. Neto Borges - 4
Involved in multiple mix-ups on the left of a back three as Boro’s backline was pulled apart in the first half. Careless in possession, which led to more pressure. 4 | Getty Images