Celtic join race for Middlesbrough midfielder as Portsmouth fight to keep key man - reports
Celtic have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough midfielder Paddy McNair.
The Northern Ireland international made just 16 league appearances for the Teessiders last season following his move from Sunderland a year ago.
Recent reports have claimed that McNair, 24, is on the radar of Premier League newcomers Sheffield United, who are still yet to make their first signing of the summer.
But according to Teamtalk, Celtic are also interested in McNair and ‘ have made an enquiry to Middlesbrough about the availability’.
The report also claims new Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate is keen to take a closer look at the player, who was often deployed in defence last season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
In terms of incomings, Boro have been linked with Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe in recent months, but would face fierce competition from other Championship clubs if they pursue the 24-year-old.
According to local outlet Portsmouth News, Lowe, who scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, is "questioning his future" at Fratton Park after Kenny Jackett’s side missed out on promotion to the Championship.
Portsmouth won’t go down without a fight though, and it’s also been reported that both Millwall and Wigan have seen bids rejected for Lowe, who is valued at around £3million by Pompey.
Earlier this month Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin said: ‘We don’t have to sell anyone. I have to stress again, our transfer business isn’t reliant on any players going out and we are under zero pressure to sell.”