The Championship deals Middlesbrough, Leeds United and West Brom could secure in January

In Boro’s predicament, it seems increasingly likely Jonathan Woodgate will plead for new arrivals with his men currently occupying a place in the relegation zone.
The winter market can prove a hard month to do business in, however, we’ve tried our best to select NINE deals that could be finalised by Boro and their second-tier counterpart.
1. Jack Clarke to the Championship
There is growing certainty that Clarke will be recalled by Tottenham, having made zero Championship appearances for Leeds United. The winger is a player a lot of second-tier clubs will be tempted by - Nottingham Forest already one, apparently.
2. Ebe Eze to the Premier League
The 21-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs since the beginning of the term with Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton the standout names. With six goals to his name so far and plenty of standout performance, interest is mounting.
3. Said Benrahma to the Premier League
Brentford reportedly wanted £30million for the Algerian international with Aston Villa and Newcastle United among the list of admirers. He has continued his fine form this season - so will someone test the Bees’ resolve?
4. Ben White to the Premier League
The Leeds defender, on loan from Brighton, has been a complete revelation since joining up with Marcelo Bielsa - already touted with a move to Manchester United. Brighton could cash in or keep him for themselves.
