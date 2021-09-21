Defeat left Neil Warnock’s side languishing in the bottom half of the table ahead of a trip to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

And there is some big news coming out of the Royals’ camp ahead of Boro’s visit this weekend:

Second Championship club set for points deduction

Reading are facing an EFL punishment following a breach in finances with the Royals braced for a nine point deduction. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images).

Reading are set to receive a nine-point deduction by the EFL following a ‘breach’ of financial rules, claim reports.

The Royals are currently 14th in the Championship table, two places and one point above Boro ahead of Saturday’s meeting, but could be in line to drop to the foot of the table should the deduction be imposed.

The breach in financial rules comes just days after turmoil at Derby County who announced they would be entering administration as a result.

Veljko Paunović’s side secured an impressive win over Fulham at Craven Cottage last weekend with former Sunderland loan star Ovie Ejaria scoring twice.

Forest appoint new manager

Boro’s recent victory at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground ended up being the final game in charge for ex-Newcastle United manager Chris Hughton after the 62-year-old was sacked the following day.

Forest began life after Hughton with their first win of the season over Huddersfield Town at the weekend and will now head into Saturday’s home tie with Millwall with a new manager in the dugout after former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper took over at the City Ground.

Forest currently prop up the Championship table but are just five points behind Warnock’s side despite Boro’s success in the East Midlands last week.

Loan star scoops award

The Daily Record has reported on-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming has scooped the Scottish Championship player of the month award for August.

The young shot stopper, 21, was allowed to leave the Riverside Stadium by Warnock on loan this summer and has gone on to make a bright start to his season with Scottish second division side Kilmarnock with five clean sheets in six league appearances as Killie sit second in the table.

