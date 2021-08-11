Bamba joins as a player but will also be working as a coach with the club’s academy.

The 36-year-old started training with Boro last month and has been trying to build up his fitness following a break from football after he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer earlier this year.

Boss Neil Warnock said: “Initially Sol had asked if he could come and train with us, and I was more than happy. He’s a great lad to have around.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him.

“I have to be honest, I didn’t expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he’s done remarkably well.

"At the moment the priority for him is to concentrate on his fitness and being in the squad, but we want him to be involved with the U23s as well. I feel he's just the type of person we need to be involved with that age group.

“He has bags of experience and he will be a real asset for us both on and off the pitch. I'm delighted to have him on board."

