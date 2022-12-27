Championship news: Middlesbrough boss reveals injury concerns after Wigan win

Here is the latest Championship news.

Sunderland boss issues loan message to Everton and Manchester United

Tony Mowbray is confident Everton will be happy for Ellis Simms to see out the season on Wearside as he continued his impressive form with the winning goal against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

Sunderland's Ellis Simms (second right) scores his sides second goal of the game in the 90th minute during the Sky Bet Championship match.

“I think Everton are just happy he’s playing football," Mowbray said.

"It’s like Amad and Man United, I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing.

"If you look at what we did at Blackburn, we had Harvey Elliot, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo, and we helped with their development. I think if clubs send young players on loan, they want to know that they’re playing football and improving. Amad didn’t play a lot of football at Rangers last year, but now he’s one of our main players.

"I’ll be rotating him in and out as the games come thick and fast, but he’s playing and I’m sure Man United are happy with that. It’s the same with Ellis and Everton. It’s like they’re going to school really – you have to teach them about football and playing in all different kinds of games.”

Middlesbrough injury news

Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel has suffered a knee injury, while Jonny Howson suffered a blow to the head against Wigan.

Boro boss Michael Carrick said: "I'll hopefully have an update on that next time I see you. At this stage I'm not too sure.

"He got a nasty bang to the head towards the end of the first half so it was just precaution. Hopefully he’ll be alright, but we’ll have to wait and see."

On Dijksteel, Carrick said: “Anfernee has a bang on his knee so he might be out for a number of weeks unfortunately."