Championship news: Middlesbrough defender signs new deal
Middlesbrough academy prospect Jack Hannah has signed a new contract with the club.
The deal, announced Tuesday afternoon, runs until 2025.
A Middlesbrough statement read: “Academy defender Jack Hannah has signed a new professional contract with boyhood club Boro.
“The centre-back, born in Stockton, joined Boro as an Under-8. He signed his first pro deal in July 2020, while this new agreement runs until 2025.
“Now 19, Hannah stepped up to Boro's Under-21s last season and has been a regular in the side this campaign.”