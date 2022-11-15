News you can trust since 1877
Championship news: Middlesbrough defender signs new deal

Middlesbrough academy prospect Jack Hannah has signed a new contract with the club.

By Richard Mennear
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The deal, announced Tuesday afternoon, runs until 2025.

A Middlesbrough statement read: “Academy defender Jack Hannah has signed a new professional contract with boyhood club Boro.

“The centre-back, born in Stockton, joined Boro as an Under-8. He signed his first pro deal in July 2020, while this new agreement runs until 2025.

Middlesbrough fans celebrate.

“Now 19, Hannah stepped up to Boro's Under-21s last season and has been a regular in the side this campaign.”

