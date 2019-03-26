Championship rumours: Middlesbrough star eyed by Sunderland | Leeds and Newcastle chase defender | Sheffield Wednesday star slammed by ex-Celtic striker | Updates on Aston Villa and Derby
Millwall have agreed a deal with National League South side Eastbourne Borough to sign defender Harry Ransom next season. (Various)
Reading striker Marc McNulty, on loan at Hibernian, has admitted there was interest from Edinburgh rivals Hearts in January. (Lower League Ramblings)
Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is being scouted by a number of unnamed Championship clubs. (HITC Sport)
Hull City are keeping tabs on soon-to-be free agent Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge with David Marshall's contract set to expire in the summer. (HITC Sport)
