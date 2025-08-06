Championship season preview as Middlesbrough add key defender to squad

Getty Images

New Championship season previewed as Middlesbrough add to their squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn full-back Callum Brittain has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old, who has signed for an undisclosed fee, made more than 100 Championship appearances for Rovers during a three-year stay following spells with MK Dons and Barnsley. Brittain, manager Rob Edwards’ third summer recruit, told Boro’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be a Boro player. It was the right time for me to make the next step in my career, and I’m excited to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a really good chat with the gaffer about how he wants to play and his ambition while he’s here, and it’s clearly an environment where everyone is pulling in the same direction. I can’t wait to get going.”

Meanwhile, the Press Association preview the new Championship season here:

St Andrew’s comes under the spotlight on Friday when Birmingham face Ipswich in an intriguing Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser. Chris Davies’ Blues are riding the crest of a wave after sealing an immediate return to the second tier with an English Football League record points tally.

A generation of Blues fans have never felt so optimistic and the ambition of American owners Knighthead – former NFL great Tom Brady is a minority shareholder – is reflected in the bookmakers’ odds for them to secure back-to-back promotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham are behind only Ipswich and Southampton in the betting market to win the title and Friday’s opener against the Tractor Boys is a sell-out. Ipswich rose from League One to the Premier League in successive years in 2024 and after relegation last season have been installed as title favourites.

Southampton became the first Premier League team to be relegated with as many as seven games remaining in April and on Saturday lunchtime face Wrexham at home in another highly-anticipated opening-day fixture.

The north Wales club sealed an unprecedented third successive promotion last season and retain star billing under their joint-owners, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as they bid to fulfil their Premier League dream.

The Saints are hoping to wipe the slate clean under new 32-year-old head coach Will Still, who will become the youngest manager to take charge of a Championship game. Over the opening weekend, 10 other new managers will take charge of their first games for their respective Championship clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United will start afresh under Ruben Selles after their late play-off final heartache against Sunderland in May. The Blades will launch their campaign at Bramall Lane as one of the promotion favourites against Bristol City, who have replaced Liam Manning with former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber.

Manning led the Robins to the play-offs last season before switching to Norwich and he has been heavily backed to repeat the feat at his hometown club. The Canaries’ opening-day visitors Millwall narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and the Lions will resume under Alex Neil.

Relegated Leicester turned to Marti Cifuentes after the drawn out exit of Ruud van Nistelrooy and the Spaniard faces a tough task to lead the club straight back due to their financial constraints. The Foxes face crisis club Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, where Owls fans plan to protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday have lurched into chaos after being placed under three EFL embargoes for financial breaches and a long relegation fight beckons under new head coach Henrik Pedersen. Frank Lampard is strongly fancied to repeat last season’s top-six finish at Coventry and they kick-off on Saturday lunchtime at home against Hull, who face another long season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers appointed Bosnian Serej Jarkirovic in June – their third manager in less than 12 months.

West Brom and Middlesbrough both start the new season with play-off aspirations under new managers.

Ryan Mason has taken on his first permanent managerial role with the Baggies, who play Blackburn at home, while Rob Edwards is hoping to emulate his Premier League promotion with Luton at The Riverside. Watford (Paulo Pezzolano) and QPR (Julien Stephan) also launch the new campaign under new bosses, against Preston and at newly-promoted Charlton respectively, while two clubs tipped to struggle, Oxford and Portsmouth, meet at Kassam Stadium.

Stoke and Derby both narrowly avoided relegation last season following a final-day draw at Pride Park and they face each other again on the opening day, this time at the bet365 Stadium.