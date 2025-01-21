Championship transfer news: Middlesbrough and Burnley to battle for Plymouth star

Getty Images

Morgan Whittaker faces the choice of Middlesbrough and Burnley as possible options in the January transfer window as the Plymouth forward looks to move.

It comes as Boro risk losing Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United in the MLS alongside the concern of Liverpool recalling loanee Ben Doak to cash in this month. A forward like Whittaker – with three goals in 20 this season for struggling Plymouth Argyle – would be a player Michael Carrick would be able to get the best out of long-term as they look to push for promotion.

Reports elsewhere suggest the Teessiders have offered £5million to Argyle, half of the Cornwall side’s asking price. Argyle face off against Whittaker’s other suitors, Burnley, on Wednesday night at Home Park – perhaps a chance to give both new boss Miron Muslic and Scott Parker some food for thought.

The Clarets have already boosted elsewhere with the arrival of Jonjo Shelvey until the end of the season. However, Parker will have to look at the possibility of recruiting a new goalkeeper as Newcastle eye up James Trafford on the back of two penalty saves against Sunderland on Friday.

Boro are hoping to strengthen their midfield with Glen Kamara, with Sunderland also interested in the Finnish playmaker. The arrival of Enzo Le Fee on Wearside puts Boro in front but they may struggle to finance a deal. The Black Cats, meanwhile, appear to have lost the race to sign Tom Cannon from Leicester as Sheffield United agree a £10million fee for a permanent move, with the deal to be finalised Tuesday. The Blades have also secured a return for Ben Brereton Diaz to Bramall Lane on loan.

Westerlo forward Matija Frigan is known to be Regis Le Bris’ next known target up top as ongoing deals take place. The Croatian has six goals in 14 starts this season and would compliment the loanee Wilson Isidor – whose future is still in the air – in the firing line at the Stadium of Light.

On the other side of Sheffield, Wednesday have lost Shea Charles as Southampton recall the midfielder from his loan, with their rivals United hoping to swoop in. Blades boss Chris Wilder confirmed Charles is on his radar.

Derby County are lining up a move for Oscar Flarulo from Borussia Monchengladbach in order to boost their survival hopes. Dutch outlets are dubbing the move a ‘robbery’ due to the disruption of his loan at Eredivise club FC Utrecht.