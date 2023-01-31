News you can trust since 1877
Championship transfer news: Middlesbrough striker departs Riverside on loan

Hibernian have announced the loan signing of United States international striker Matthew Hoppe from Middlesbrough.

By PA
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 21-year-old striker former Schalke 04 and Mallorca player, who has eight caps, has moved to Edinburgh for the rest of the season.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third.

“He’s a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga.”

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).
