Championship transfer news: Middlesbrough striker departs Riverside on loan

The 21-year-old striker former Schalke 04 and Mallorca player, who has eight caps, has moved to Edinburgh for the rest of the season.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third.

“He’s a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga.”