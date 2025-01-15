Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news from around the Championship.

The January transfer window is warming up as we approach the half-way point of the window.

And the future of Emmanuel Latte Lath continues to dominate the headlines on Teesside. This week it emerged that Atlanta United were keen to pursue a deal this month, with a deal worth up to £20m reported.

Reports today suggest that talks are ongoing between the clubs with a deal yet to be thrashed out.

The Northern Echo report: “Boro and Atlanta officials are now in advanced discussions and while the MLS outfit are hopeful of pushing through a deal, there remains interest from several other clubs in the Premier League and overseas. It remains to be seen whether any of those clubs will firm up that interest with a bid.”

Stoke City striker recalled amid Sunderland and Sheffield United interest

Stoke City have confirmed that striker Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan at the bet365 Stadium by parent club Leicester City

It comes amid fierce interest from promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The forward has been the subject of widespread speculation in recent days, with both the Black Cats and Sheffield United touted as admirers, alongside fellow Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town.

On Tuesday, it was suggested that Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had firmed up their interest in the player, with transfer insider Alan Nixon claiming that a substantial loan-to-buy bid had been made in an effort to bring him to Wearside. Writing on Patreon, Nixon stated: “The Black Cats are prepared to buy Cannon at the end of his loan period if they are promoted and pay a stunning £13 million in a down payment plus extras.”

And following on from that report, it has now been confirmed that Cannon’s loan stint with Stoke has been brought to an end. In a statement, the Potters said: “Tom Cannon has been recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City by parent club Leicester City.

“The Republic of Ireland international scored 11 times for the Potters in 25 appearances in all competitions after arriving on the final day of the summer transfer window. Tom has our thanks for his commitment to the Stoke City cause during his loan spell with the club. We wish him well for the future.”