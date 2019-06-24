Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough and Leeds target set to force summer move as Sheffield Wednesday eye £15million defender
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate continues to search for his first signing – and may have been handed a boost.
Boro are one of a number of clubs linked with Portsmouth star Jamal Lowe, who caught the eye after an impressive term in League One.
Leeds United, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion are also thought to be keen on Lowe, who netted 17 times last season.
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett was keen to retain the services of the former non-league starlet, but Sky Sports now claim that Lowe has asked to leave Fratton Park this summer.
That will put his long list of admirers on red alert, with a summer move now looking increasingly likely.
Meanwhile, former Boro defender Ben Gibson has been linked with a return to the Championship.
The Mirror claim that Woodgate is keen to seal a deal to bring the homegrown centre-back to the Riverside Stadium – but he will face competition from Sheffield Wednesday.
However, it is believed that Gibson – who only joined the Clarets in a £15million deal last summer – is keen to stay at Turf Moor and fight for his place under Sean Dyche.
And Wednesday are also believed to have been snubbed by former Boro winger Stewart Downing, who was announced as Blackburn Rovers’ latest signing last week.
The Sun claim that Downing turned down the chance to work under Steve Bruce, while also rejecting offers from League One side Sunderland and a number of clubs in Major League Soccer.