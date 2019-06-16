Championship transfer rumours: Middlesbrough eye 11-goal striker as Liverpool winger snubs Leeds

With the Championship season rapidly approaching, Middlesbrough and their rivals continue to be linked with a host of players.

And the latest name to be linked with a switch to the Riverside Stadium is that of Leyton Orient striker Josh Koroma.

The 20-year-old, who is also thought to be interesting Sunderland and Huddersfield Town, netted 11 times for the O’s last season as they clinched promotion back to League Two.

Now, the Sun claim that Boro are one of several clubs keen on securing a £500,000 deal for the exciting striker.

Huddersfield have reportedly already seen a bid of around £300,000 turned down as it didn’t meet Orient’s valuation.

Elsewhere, Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is reportedly set to snub the chance to join Leeds United - as he has designs on a Premier League move.

The Sun report that the wideman, who spent last season at Derby, will shun interest from the Whites and the Rams in order to play in the top flight.

Leeds have also been linked with a move for Carlisle United youngster Liam McCarron - with the Daily Mail claiming a £250,000 move is in the offing.

Cardiff City look set to seal their first summer signing, with Curtis Nelson expected to join the Bluebirds. The Mail state that the defender has turned down interest from Sunderland to pen a deal with Neil Warnock’s side.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Barnsley look set to lose in-demand central defender Liam Lindsay after a fee was agreed with Stoke City.