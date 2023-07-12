News you can trust since 1877
Check out these cracking retro pictures of Middlesborough fans backing their boys up and down the land as the new season draws ever nearer

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you these cracking snaps of Boro fans backing the boys on some brilliant adventures over the years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jan 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST

We’ve got pictures from the Carling Cup final against Bolton, Boro’s amazing UEFA Cup adventure and the Championship play-off final against Norwich.

We also feature pics from Boro’s time in the Premier League – bringing you plenty of colour and fun as Boro fans enjoyed some good times.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face in this gallery.

Get more Boro news here.

Middlesbrough's supporters are pictured before the UEFA cup final against. FC Sevilla on 10 May 2006 at the PSV stadium in Eindhoven.

1. Middlesbrough v FC Sevilla - 2006

Middlesbrough's supporters are pictured before the UEFA cup final against. FC Sevilla on 10 May 2006 at the PSV stadium in Eindhoven. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA:

Middlesbrough fans soak up the atmosphere during the UEFA Cup match against Sporting Lisbon at The Jose Alvalade Stadium March 17, 2005. Boro were beaten 1-0 and were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate.

2. Sporting Lisbon v Middlesbrough - 2005

Middlesbrough fans soak up the atmosphere during the UEFA Cup match against Sporting Lisbon at The Jose Alvalade Stadium March 17, 2005. Boro were beaten 1-0 and were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate. Photo: Stuart Franklin

Middlesbrough fans cheer before the start of the the Carling Cup final against Bolton on 29 February, 2004 in Cardiff

3. Carling Cup final - 2004

Middlesbrough fans cheer before the start of the the Carling Cup final against Bolton on 29 February, 2004 in Cardiff Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Middlesbrough supporters enjoy the build up to the 2006 UEFA Cup final against Sevilla.

4. Middlesbrough v Sevilla FC - 2006

Middlesbrough supporters enjoy the build up to the 2006 UEFA Cup final against Sevilla. Photo: Michael Steele

