Chris Kamara named North East Football Writers’ Association Personality of the Year

The annual award is given in association with the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation to recognise someone who uses their position in football to benefit the wider community and, given his long-time commitment to addressing racism and supporting charities, Kamara has won this year’s award.

He is a patron of Show Racism The Red Card, has been an ambassador for Marie Curie for more than a decade and became an ambassador for Special Olympics Great Britain in 2011 after taking part in the Special Olympics Unity Cup in Cape Town during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Born in Middlesbrough on Christmas Day 1957, he was brought up in Park Avenue in the town and attended the St Thomas School with Middlesbrough FC Chairman Steve Gibson.

Chris Kamara. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Gibson said: “I’ve been friends with Chris for a very long time, so I know there could be no better choice for this award.

“Many people know him for his lively personality and the fun he brings to our TV screens. He’s also a very compassionate and principled man and, when he commits to something, you know he will give it his all.

“Chris is joining a list of very illustrious names and, as a Patron of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, I’m proud to see this award go someone so deserving.”

He will receive his award at the North East Football Writers' Association Awards night, sponsored by William Hill, which celebrates the best of North East football and is held annually at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham.

The event will, once again, raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which helps find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

Colin Young, secretary of the North East Football Writers’ Association, says: “Every year, we give great consideration to this very special award, which is given in association with the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

“Chris gives up so much time to help others, whether he’s fundraising for charities or campaigning on important issues, and he’s someone who’s absolutely deserving of this recognition. He truly deserves it.”

