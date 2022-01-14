The Australian international, 23, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the Riverside and has played in the Championship while on loan at Birmingham last season.

Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “We’re delighted to bring Riley into the club. He’s another good young player who wants to do well, and he will fit in well with us.

“We’ve been looking at him for a while, and when the opportunity came up for us to bring him to the club we jumped at it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riley Mcgree playing for Birmingham City.

Boro’s head of football Kieran Scott added: “Riley is a player who fits the mould of what we are looking for in that he is young, hungry, full of potential, and has a desire to join Middlesbrough.

“He turned down other opportunities because he wanted to join us.”

Celtic and Nottingham Forest had been credited with interest in the player.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.