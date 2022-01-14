Chris Wilder and Kieran Scott explain why Middlesbrough have signed Riley McGree after Celtic and Nottingham Forest reports
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of attacking midfielder Riley McGree from MLS side Charlotte FC.
The Australian international, 23, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at the Riverside and has played in the Championship while on loan at Birmingham last season.
Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “We’re delighted to bring Riley into the club. He’s another good young player who wants to do well, and he will fit in well with us.
“We’ve been looking at him for a while, and when the opportunity came up for us to bring him to the club we jumped at it.”
Boro’s head of football Kieran Scott added: “Riley is a player who fits the mould of what we are looking for in that he is young, hungry, full of potential, and has a desire to join Middlesbrough.
“He turned down other opportunities because he wanted to join us.”
Celtic and Nottingham Forest had been credited with interest in the player.