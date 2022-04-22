Chris Wilder commits to Middlesbrough amid Burnley manager job speculation

Wilder has been the leading contender with the bookmakers following Sean Dyche’s sacking.
But after a week of speculation, he has now confirmed he is fully committed to Boro.
Wilder, speaking at his press conference ahead of the trip to Swansea this weekend, said: “I want to work in the Premier League, but I want to work in the Premier League with Middlesbrough. That’s the be all and end all.
“I’ve got ambitions to work at the highest level – I think anybody who does anything with any trade wants to work at the highest level – but there’s been no contact [with Burnley].
“I had a fabulous meeting with the chairman yesterday, for over two, two-and-half, three hours, and then we went out for something to eat.
“I’m fully committed. If he gets a phone call, if I get a phone call, we’ve got an open and transparent relationship where we speak to each other all the time.
“I’m ambitious, but I’m ambitious with Middlesbrough and I want us to get into the Premier League. We’re making plans. We’re making plans to transform this place (Rockliffe Park training ground) a bit. There’s plans I’ve encouraged or asked to do.
“There’s medium and long-term plans, and we talked about players for next year. This is still a big rebuild. Our season is not dead and buried, but this has shown there’s a lot of work still to be done, in recruitment and how I want it to look going forward.”