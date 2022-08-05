Chris Wilder gives Middlesbrough transfer update in 'toughest' window yet

Chris Wilder admits it has been the toughest transfer window he has worked in. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Boro kicked off their Championship campaign with a home draw against West Bromwich Albion last week, a game which saw Wilder hand out three debuts in his starting XI to goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Darragh Lenihan and wing-back Ryan Giles, with striker Marcus Forss coming on as a substitute.

But ahead of the trip to London to face a QPR side who finished just four points behind Boro last season, Wilder admits there is nothing imminent on the transfer front at the Riverside.

“We’re going to travel with the same group down to London so it’s ongoing,” said Wilder.

“Any new signings, we all understand how difficult it is [to get them in] and the situation we’re all in, not just me and Middlesbrough.

“But until they’ve got the scarf or shirt held up to announce them, nothing’s happening.

“All I’ll say is, everybody is extremely busy and diligent in their work to improve the group.

“We’ve worked away this week and we’ll keep working away until we get them over the line.”

Wilder added: “Clubs are still doing stuff and will bring players in, but I should imagine manager’s are in the same situation as I am, not just in the Championship but in the Premier League.”

And the Boro boss believes the start of the new Premier League season this weekend could lead to a domino effect in transfers over the coming weeks as clubs analyse their squads.

“They go into their first game of the season now and we seem, at times, to be dictated to by them.

“Sometimes they start the domino effect going, but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of business happening anyway in, for me, by far and away the toughest transfer window I’ve ever worked in.”

Boro have been linked with a move for Norwegian Jørgen Strand Larsen with Wilder confirming reports that a bid had been made for the Groningen striker after the Eredivisie side’s technical director, Mark-Jan Fledderus, made reference to the Teessiders’ approach earlier in the week.

But Wilder has conceded he expects the majority of clubs’ business to be done in the latter stages of the window.

“I’ve said it all along about the window, and I can see it happening, there’ll be a mad rush in the last week of the window and I think we’ll be involved in that as well.

“We’d love to get things done, we all would. I’ve spoken about it before, the window should be shut [now] so everybody knows and everybody can get on with their work.

“We’re still building, but I do believe we're a team who will get better as the season progresses in terms of bringing players in. But I think we’re in a decent place.”

Boro will welcome back Paddy McNair from his suspension for the trip to Loftus Road which will see Lionesses hero Chloe Kelly welcomed as a special guest by the R’s to mark her achievement at the Women's European Championships.